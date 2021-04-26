Select Page

Government condemns violence against Palestinian demonstrators

May 11, 2021

The government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has expressed concern about the possible evictions and condemns the violence exercised by the Israeli police during the past days against Palestinian demonstrators and the storming of the AL-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting peaceful worshipers.

MIRCO Executive Director, Penda Naanda in a statement on Monday said the government has noted with “grave concern” and expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls on the Israeli forces to end the violent acts against the Palestinians.

“Namibia further reaffirms its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as their capital,” he added.

Naada meanwhile called on the international community to continue to support the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions and all other agreements.

 

