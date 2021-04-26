Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 May 2021

Posted by | May 10, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 May 2021

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

**The Neckartal water level is for 29 March 2021.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 30 June. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 05 July

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 30 June. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 05 July

30 June 2017

Rainfall 14 March 2014

Rainfall 14 March 2014

14 March 2014

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 09 November 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 09 November 2012

9 November 2012

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 18 March 20

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 18 March 20

13 March 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<