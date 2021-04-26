Select Page

7th Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition officially kicks off

Posted by | May 10, 2021 |

The 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition was launched on Friday, 07 May to once again provide a once in a lifetime business opportunity for the overall winner, in the form of prizes that amount to N$100,000 which includes a fully furnished mobile food trailer.

The competition which is in its 7th year, is open to Namibians from across the country. Preliminary rounds will be held at the Coast on Saturday, 29 May, in the North on Saturday, 26 June, and in Windhoek on Saturday, 10 July.

Finalists from these rounds will then battle it out at the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, 7 August, where the winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition 2021 will be crowned.

This year the winner will once again walk away with an SME package which will jumpstart their entrepreneurial journey. The entry level winners will walk away with; 1st place, Mobile/Trailer Kapana Kitchen, Nedbank account with N$10 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$5 000; 2nd place, Nedbank account with N$7 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$3 000; and 3rd place, Nedbank account with N$3 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$2 000.

Nedbank Namibia’s Manager for Communication and PR, Selma Kaulinge, noted that the competition is one which is embedded in the Nedbank culture, but encompasses elevation of business and employment creation.

“The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition speaks to entrepreneurship and job creation. Past winners of this competition have gone on to become successful business owners. With many Namibians finding themselves out of work and desperate for a source of income, the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition provides an opportunity for the winner to establish and grow a successful business,” she said.

Bakpro, a subsidiary of Namib Mills, is once again a co-sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off. To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$3 000 000 in hosting this flagship national competition in support of small businesses and celebrating our true Namibian cuisine.

Entries for 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition are officially and available at all Nedbank Namibia branches country-wide as well as on the Nedbank Namibia website.

 The four-event series commenced with a media launch which saw 14 Namibian media houses experience the thrill of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off, as they competed amongst each other in an unofficial competition to make their version of a Kapana dish.

 

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

