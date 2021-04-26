Wildlife Resorts hospitality school receives a donation of fish to assist with culinary arts experiential learning training

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited Hospitality Institute (NWR Hi recently received a donation of 122 cartons of fish valued at N$20,000 from Tunacor.

The aim of the donation is to support the newly established hospitality institute students in their culinary arts experiential learning training.

Wildlife Resorts Swakopmund Senior Sales Consultant Upahee Kasete, received the donation in Swakopmund said they are very grateful to have a reputable organisation such as Tunacor being their first industry sponsor partner in the area of fish culinary arts specialisation.

“Tunacor should be assured that this donation will enrichen our students in getting first hand practical Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” she added.

NWR TVET Apprenticeship, Hospitality and Tourism Trainer Simon Williams and the Entire NWR Hi Team are extremely excited and grateful at this latest development. “Since the inception of the institute, NWR Hi has looked at partnering with the industry to find ways for collaboration, thus this donation from Tunacar speaks to this sort of partnership that we have been looking for,” said Williams.

Williams emphasised that through this donation, their students will derive maximum value from their particular lessons. “Therefore we would like to call on other organisations to emulate Tunacor’s example by partnering with NWR Hi,” he concluded.