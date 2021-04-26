Allan Gray Namibia – A Long Term Investment Partner

Promotion

As a privately-owned investment manager, which has been managing assets for Namibian clients since 1984, Allan Gray Namibia remains committed and well positioned to leverage the opportunities emerging from rebounding global financial markets.

While managing the wealth of individuals, retirement funds, insurers, trusts, foundations and companies, Allan Gray Namibia, is also passionate about nation-building through entrepreneurship.

For over 15 years, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has contributed to long-term nation building and economic transformation in Africa by supporting and empowering Namibia’s young entrepreneurs. The Foundation incubates and funds local enterprises, with the hope that these businesses will help stimulate growth in Namibia. The Foundation is funded by a 15% equity interest in Allan Gray Namibia. It also receives 5% of Allan Gray Namibia’s post-tax profits in perpetuity.

We are also committed to encouraging the development of investment management skills in Namibia and contribute to the development of the industry at large.

Our approach to investing is consistent

In the face of constant change, our investment philosophy and approach to investing remains unchanged – we hunt for opportunities other investors overlook. We describe our approach as “contrarian” because we do not allow ourselves to be distracted by the noise of popular opinion or current practice.

We acknowledge that simply being different is not enough. Our focus on bottom-up research enables us to identify exceptional businesses that have a competitive edge and trade at a discount to our assessment of their intrinsic value. We buy these assets at a discount, and sell them when they reach our estimate of their true value.

This tried and tested investment philosophy has stood the test for over four decades. At Allan Gray Namibia, we are not afraid of taking an alternative view to investment management as we remain resolute on building wealth for our clients over the long-term.

Meet the team

At Allan Gray Namibia, our business is built on our people. We believe that diversity of ideas and experiences breeds the best investment solutions, and we remain focused on developing and drawing on fresh talent. We have assembled a dedicated team with a depth of talent and experience. With an eye on the future and strong ethics guiding them, the team is led by Birte Schneider, who is both managing director and portfolio manager, having joined the Group in 2011 as an investment analyst.

Allan Gray Namibia is fully resourced and capable of meeting our clients’ needs in an ever-changing financial landscape.

Allan Gray can be contacted by sending a mail to [email protected] or visiting www.allangray.com.na or calling 061 221 103.