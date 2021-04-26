Select Page

EES to release much awaited album in September

May 7, 2021

Local musician, EES has finally announced the release date for his much awaited album, ‘Game Changer’, which will be released on 17 September, while the first single and music video of the album, ‘Hunt like a lion’, featuring Lioness dropped on Friday, 7 May.

His management said EES, who is know for his many collaborations and supporting of upcoming artists has done it again by teaming up with Lioness a well-known Namibian female rapper and they came up with an international club banger.

“The song has managed to combine an extremely international music sound with many African vocal chanting samples and obviously with that special Nam Flava spice, how EES always calls it,” they explained.

The album was produced by D-Rush an Austrian producer and produced by Kraans de Lutin a German sound engineer. While the music video was shot in Namibian by Reggie Films and edited and colour graded by EES himself.

The message in the in the video contains a special hidden message that needs to be found and decoded by the viewers. His management are sure that the album will surely change the game when it comes out.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

