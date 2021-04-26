Select Page

Lufthansa Group’s new leisure brand to service the Germany – Namibia flight route

Posted by | May 7, 2021 |

The Lufthansa Group has announced their flight operations to and from Namibia will be operated by new leisure brand, Eurowings Discover, from the beginning of August 2021.

Launching with eight routes, the plan is to use a repurposed A330 aircraft. Eurowings’ existing long-haul on-board product is expected to be used initially but may be developed to suit customer requirements and different travel behaviour in the mid- and post-pandemic world.

Dr André Schulz, Lufthansa Group General Manager for Southern Africa and East Africa, said Lufthansa will also introduce a fifth weekly flight between Namibia and Germany in April, which signified the importance of Namibia in the group’s global route network strategy. He said the group would continue with five weekly frequencies throughout 2021.

Furthermore, there will be some adjustments to schedules to maintain the frequencies. Until the end of May, the existing Windhoek schedule is unchanged and will be operated by Eurowings. LH5434 departs Frankfurt at 20h20 on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving in Windhoek at 06h50 the next day. LH5435 departs Windhoek at 08h50 on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving in Frankfurt at 19h40.

From the beginning of June until the end of July, the Windhoek-Frankfurt route will be serviced by Lufthansa, moving its Windhoek departure to the evening.

LH5434 will depart Frankfurt at 21h50 on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving in Windhoek at 08h20 the next day. LH5435 will depart WDH at 18h45 on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving in Frankfurt at 05h35 the next day.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

