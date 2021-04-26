NUDO youth league calls for PM to be shown the door – “she is compromised,” they said

By Clifton Movirongo.

In the ongoing saga of the farms sold by the Prime Minister, Right Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to the government, the NUDO Youth League joined the fray by putting out a statement asking the President to relieve the Prime Minister of her duties.

Moreover, RDP party leader, Mike Kavekotora firmly supports the call for the Prime Minister to be booted off the Cabinet as he indicated that the Premier’s move “warrants a dismissal from her position as the Prime Minister by her appointing authority.”

“Why is the president silent on this matter? What evidence can he present to the nation to prove that he really wants to fight corruption? The cancellation of the airport tender is not good enough. He must act decisively on all known corruption matters,” said Kavekotora.

He advised that the president “can start with probing the dealings of Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during her tenure as finance minister and beyond.

“Iyambo’s loan from Agribank is no different from Sara Kukongelwa’s speculative actions with farms involving both Agribank and the government (Ministry of Agriculture, Water & Land Reform) she represents in parliament,” he told the Economist.

But a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Namibia, Ndumbah Kamwanyah is of the opinion that the wayward Nudo Youth League request is not feasible.

Speaking to the Economist, Kamwanyah explained that based on the attitude of the Head of State during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last month, “it is highly unlikely that the PM’s dismissal will occur.”

“I agree with a lot of things indicated in Nudo’s press statement, but I strongly believe that their request will not be honoured because the President’s attitude said it all.” Kamwanyah observed.

However, the political commentator added that he thinks a recusal by the PM would be appropriate and wise “because as the head administrator, she should not be dubious and must refrain from corrupt activities.”

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) Director Tony Hancox also weighed in on the matter, stressing that in legal terms the Prime Minister can purchase and sell whatever she wants.

“Legally, there is nothing that they [MPs] cannot purchase. So, tentatively one would think that there would at least be some encouragement to give a better explanation,” she said.

Regarding the reported intention of the current Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Land Reform, Hon Callé Schlettwein, to investigate the Prime Minister’s farm deals, Ndumbah said “It would be good for Schlettwein to be involved and launch an internal investigation into to the matter. The government should have a zero tolerance policy, and the Prime Minister needs to address the issue at hand because her silence is only adding fuel to the fire and encouraging misinformation.”

“We reiterate our position that her continued stay as Prime Minister is not in the best interest of Namibia. The Prime Minister’s position cannot be presided over by a person without integrity and transparency,” Kandirikirira said in the Nudo Youth League statement.

He added: “In these difficult economic times, the last thing the country needs is a Prime Minister with a questionable character and unethical conduct. President Hage Geingob must release Hon Sarah Kukongelwa from her duties with immediate effect.”

He threatened that Namibians will be left with no option but to organise mass protests demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation, should Geingob fail to heed their call, adding however that it is up to the Namibian people to come together to protest.

“Our fundamental political and ideological differences should never be a basis of looking down on our constant prudent advice and guidance on areas of national interests. Our patriotism and genuine love for the people of Namibia compels us to always pursue principle and honour,” Kandirikirira stated.