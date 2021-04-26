Select Page

COVID-19 rattles FIFA World Cup African qualifiers – CAF postpones June fixtures

Posted by | May 7, 2021 |

COVID-19 rattles FIFA World Cup African qualifiers – CAF postpones June fixtures

The race for the Qatar 2022 World Cup for African nations have been dealt with a blow as the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) committee decided to postpone the qualifiers, that was to be played in June 2021, a statement released by CAF Thursday said.

Namibia who is in Group H of the qualifiers alongside Senegal, Togo, and Congo-Brazzaville will be affected as they were set to host Congo between 5 to 8 June and visit Togo between 11 to 15 June.

According to CAF, the committee in consultation with FIFA decided to postpone, taking into consideration the current challenges caused by COVID-19 and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions of the participating teams.

The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022, the statement said.

“CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-19 related protocols, including specifically focusing on prematch testing,” they said adding that full details on the updated schedule will be provided in due course.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Brave Warriors to commence with camp ahead of back-to-back clashes with Mali in AfCON qualifiers

Brave Warriors to commence with camp ahead of back-to-back clashes with Mali in AfCON qualifiers

30 October 2020

Tura kids impress German basketball partners

Tura kids impress German basketball partners

7 September 2012

National cricket squad commences with training to stay fit ahead of T20 World Cup

National cricket squad commences with training to stay fit ahead of T20 World Cup

22 May 2020

Gaby Ahrens takes the defensive

Gaby Ahrens takes the defensive

15 February 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<