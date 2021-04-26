SPCA receives around N$45000 for medical veterinary expenses

Funds raised over the last six months by the Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic through the sale of face masks to clients will be used for the SPCA’s Dixie Fund veterinary expenses and will be used to vaccinate and sterilise shelter animals and provide for selected emergency medical treatment.

The SPCA recently received N$16650 from the practice and a further N$28350 was donated by Dr Jonathan Joffe, owner of Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic, which resulted in the total amount reaching around N$45000.

Birgit Hoffman, General Manager of the Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic said the animals at the various shelters were deserted by their owners for various reasons and now they are in need of medical support, food and shelter and cannot help themselves.

“I am happy that we can make a small contribution to lighten the plight of the shelter animals and support the SPCA’s in the valuable work they are doing in our society,” she added.

She alerted the public that they will continue to sell COVID-19 protective masks at their business outlets and funds raised in this manner are topped up very generously by Dr Jonathan Joffe, owner of Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic, enabling them to give the gift of life to some of the shelter animals. “Thank you to every client who supports us, as this makes it possible for us to share more widely,” added Hoffmann.

Hanna Rhodin, National Director of SPCA Namibia said they extend a heartfelt thank you to Olympia Eye and Laser Centre and their customers, because their unwavering support to the SPCA and commitment to animals in need is absolutely heart-warming and makes a wonderful difference for the animals in their care.

“The global covid pandemic has hit the economy and animal welfare organisations everywhere hared and the many SPCA branches in Namibia re no exception, because of this we are seeing more animals coming into our shelters and fewer animals adopted,” she added.

Lorrain Maritz, Vice-Chair of SPCA Walvis Bay said donations like these make it possible for us to have more animals sterilisations and vaccinated which will bring down the adoption fee for these animals, making it possible for more families to acquire a sterilised and healthy pet. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to all at Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic who made this donation possible, we are humbled,” she concluded.