Seventh edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off launch set for Friday – Competition continues to positively impact small business owners

The seventh edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition will be launched on Friday, 7 May in Windhoek. The competition will once again provide a business for the winner in the form of mobile food kitchen.

Last year’s winner, Brumilda Hikumwa, became the sixth winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition against eight other finalists to take the grand prize valued at N$ 100,000.

She walked away with a mobile food kitchen with built-in quality appliances as well as cash. Brumhilda remembered that competition like yesterday – grilling strips of meat in flames served with salsa that included finely chopped onions and tomatoes, drops of vinegar and vegetable oil, crushed dried chilies and spice. Participants presented one of the favourite and sought-after street food to judges from the Namibia Chefs Association who placed emphasis on hygiene, presentation and taste.

“I did not enter the competition to win, but to gain experience for one day when I own my restaurant. Nedbank made it happen – they take people at heart – no money asked- they provide you with all the necessary skills to operate a business and how to use the fancy appliances like the deep fryer– Nedbank and the sponsors have just changed my future for the better,” Brumhilda explained.

From a very young age she spent her time in the kitchen trying and experimenting with different recipes. As time went by, the woman in her late twenties realised that she can earn a living from selling food.

A few years ago, she bought a barbeque stand, sold grilled meat at bars and shebeens to feed her two children and paying school fees.

But that changed after she was crowned the winner of the competition. Today, she employs one woman. Passion for food and determination have helped Brumhilda to overcome all odds despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The curfew brought many challenges for small businesses due to shorter operating hours and, fewer customers.

Shortages, as well as high prices of meat due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the northern parts of the country, was also a set-back for many vendors.

Despite that chaos and uncertainty, Brumhilda has risen to the challenges and are boldly going where others fear to tread: to continue what she loves – selling kapana and expanding her business with the movable fully-fledged kitchen that she always dreamt about.

The Cook-Off has also created successful entrepreneurs such as the 2018 winner Sakeus Kateya, who now employs five people. He operates from Meatco and Meatma in Windhoek’s northern industrial area.

It was also not an easy ride for Sakeus since the outbreak of the corona virus.

Sakeus also acquired an additional food truck but due to the pandemic was forced to close for business that operated in other parts of Windhoek. “It was tough last year but things are improving now. Our profits have increased over the past few months and business is better,” Sakeus said.