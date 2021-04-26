U.S. donates health equipment to Erongo’s health directorate

The U.S. Government has donated 70 blood pressure machines and 41 patient monitors to the Erongo Region health directorate to support the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This donation is in addition to the N$100 million of COVID-19 assistance for Namibia from the U.S. Government, which the U.S. Embassy announced in April 2020.

The equipment was provided by the U.S. Department of Defense’s U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia (CDC Namibia).

USAFRICOM’s Humanitarian Assistance program includes activities designed to relieve or reduce endemic conditions such as human suffering, disease, hunger, and privation.

“The U.S. Government is a partner in health with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and we are glad to show our commitment to this relationship through our ongoing support to the health system, providing equipment and resources that are vitally needed and that directly benefit the people of Namibia,” U.S. Ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson said.

Acting Country Director for CDC Namibia, Dr. Robert Swayzer, further explained that the provision of this equipment strengthens the ability of the Ministry of Health and Social Services to provide quality patient care, ensuring that each and every patient receives the monitoring and support that they need.

“It also improves infection control and reduces patient waiting times, as it reduces the need to rotate equipment between patients,” Swayzer added.

According to Anna Jonas, Regional Health Director for the Erongo Region, the equipment has been distributed to all the health facilities in the region.

Brigitte Zemburuka (right) from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia, with Christophine Debbie Ndafelai-Somaes (left), District Nursing-Services Manager for the Walvis Bay District State Hospital, from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, with some of the donated equipment on a recent site visit to the Erongo region.