Elephants enjoy right of way in Sobbe Conservancy thanks to financial support from Amarula

The Sobbe Conservancy at Mudumu in the Zambezi Region will be supported for another year through a partnership with Wildlife Credits and Distell Namibia to protect a key wildlife corridor for elephants migrating between Angola, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana.

This is the third year that liquor wholesaler Distell will continue its support of conservation through the Amarula brand with Wildlife Credits as a key partner to support communities with results-based incentives. Another stakeholder, the Community Conservation Fund of Namibia (CCFN) continues to provide support to community-based conservation initiatives in rural Namibia, and acts as an important interface between Amarula (Distell Namibia), Wildlife Credits and the Sobbe Conservancy.

“Amarula has renewed their commitment for a third year with Wildlife Credits, an innovative conservation initiative that rewards communities who are actively protecting and conserving wildlife and its habitat. This is cutting edge conservation, where funding is paid directly to communities for measurable conservation results,” stated Distell.

Wildlife Credits differs from the traditional method of supporting conservation which relies on donations for the equipment they need. Instead, payments are made based upon measurable success. Therefore, funding does not go into a conservation plan, but it is applied to a conservation result, such as securing essential wildlife corridors to enable free movement of elephants.

The members of Sobbe Conservancy are the pivotal element in effective conservation at ground level. Helping to protect the environment and wildlife, is the community’s choice, one that does not come lightly considering what hardships elephants can bring to rural farming communities.

By rewarding conservation successes, Wildlife Credits and Amarula’s continued partnership provides an incentive for communities to continue to conserve elephants and other endangered species, but also those that are generally regarded as problem animals. “It is smart conservation and good business,” stated Distell.

Technology remains at the forefront of the conservation war and rangers are trained and equipped to operate camera traps and wildlife monitoring apps with satellite verification to ensure the elephants are safe and out of harms way.

The rangers of Sobbe Conservancy use advanced technology like camera traps and telemetry to protect wildlife in the Mudume district in the Zambezi Region. They are supported in their work by Distell Namibia through its popular brand Amarula.