Select Page

ReconAfrica starts drilling its second well in the Kavango Basin

Posted by | May 5, 2021 |

ReconAfrica starts drilling its second well in the Kavango Basin

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) this week announced spudding the second well (6-1) in the Kavango Basin in the Kalahari Desert o in the north east.Namibia.

With the first string of casing set and cemented in the 6-1 well, ReconAfrica-owned and operated 1000 HP rig (Jarvie-1) is drilling ahead to a target depth of 3,800 meters (12,500 feet).

The company in a statement said the 6-1 well is designed to evaluate the petroleum systems discovered in the first well (6-2) in an area of maximum thickness. These first two wells are within one of five major sub-basins of the larger, more laterally extensive, Permian aged deep Kavango basin.

The company will take whole core, side-wall core and conduct a full logging suite of all zones of interest (conventional targets and source rocks).

To date, ReconAfrica said in the statement, it has employed more than 200 Namibian residents roles as: electricians; rig floor-hands; project managers; material technical specialists (construction, environment, wildlife surveying, water and hydrology); health, safety and environmental experts; administrative assistants; garden site workers; and general labourers.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Areva exports yellow cake

Areva exports yellow cake

26 July 2013

Bannerman chief executive sees uranium bull market emerge fast – Etango ready to go

Bannerman chief executive sees uranium bull market emerge fast – Etango ready to go

7 September 2017

Fuel prices to remain unchanged in July

Fuel prices to remain unchanged in July

1 July 2020

Angola opens international mining tender

Angola opens international mining tender

8 October 2019