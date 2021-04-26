Olafika graduates 137 entrepreneurs – 2021 intake to commence end of May

Last week 137 entrepreneurs and SMEs graduated from the Olafika SME Development and Mentorship programme. This group of graduates was the 2020 intake that undertook the programme online due to the lcokdown.

Over a 10-month period, the graduates were trained through a curriculum focused on strategy, operations, commercial and financial analysis, change management, people management, product review and business development.

“Actions during the crisis will shape businesses in the long run. Every crisis creates opportunities for businesses to become more innovative. Facing external pressures, some business leaders are stepping out of their routines and comfort zones to become creative problem-solvers. Along the way, they rediscover their entrepreneurial spirit. At Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, it is clear the post-pandemic future will be different. What’s happening during the Covid-19 crisis will have a lasting impact on our society but current signs of entrepreneurial initiative and goodwill give us some cause for optimism in Namibia,” said Konrad Adenauer Stiftung resident representative, Natalie Rossman, during the Olafika Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation.

Olafika is a training and mentorship programme designed to train, equip and mentor entrepreneurs, SME’s and start-ups from all 14 regions in Namibia, to acquire critical skills in managing their enterprises and themselves for success.

The programme will now commence with the recruitment of the 2021 cohort. The 2021 approach will be focusing on addressing urgent issues faced by small businesses, particularly as a result of Covid-19 through a back-to-basics approach integrating digital technology, a stronger online presence and block classes for direct contact.

The programme is fully-funded and supported through partnerships with the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, as well as the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

The 2021 intake of 50 individuals will start on 27 May. Applications opened on 30 April 2021.

Application forms should be submitted to the Local Economic Development Officers in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development in all the regions or via the Olafika Programme Administration on [email protected].