Agribank’s Chief Executive says farewell to farmers, rejoins private sector insurance

Momentum Metropolitan announced on Cassinga Day that Sakaria Nghikembua is leaving the Agricultural Bank of Namibia as his contractual stint as Chief Executive comes to an end on 31 July. He will start the next day as the new group Chief Executive of Momentum Metropolitan’s business in Namibia.

Nghikembua has been a board member of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia since early 2017 and served as chairperson since 2019. Prior to being elected chairperson of the group board, he served as chair of the Momentum Short Term Insurance board.

Hailing from the Old Mutual stable, Nghikembua has served in various roles in the financial services sector, including a former Chief Executive of Nampost.

In his formal education, he has read a B Econ and an M Sc in Financial Economics.

Nghikembua commented ‘I feel humbled to have the opportunity of joining this great and time-tested brand. I feel excited, too, at the prospect of being able to make a meaningful contribution to our country and economy through my new role. There are many opportunities to do this, and I will certainly do my part to add value and be a great ambassador of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia.”

 

