Okuryangava Children’s home receives a boost from RND Holdings

RND Holdings recently handed over building materials valued at N$50,000 to the Okuryangava Children’s home, which is a sanctuary to about 20 orphans and vulnerable children including babies.

RND Holdings has been assisting vulnerable children and leaving their mark throughout communities since 2015 and has now added the Okuryangava Children’s Home as a beneficiary.

“When the home’s matron reached out to us it was an effortless decision to make and we knew it was the right thing to do,” said the company’s CEO, Regto Ndemufayo David.

The handover event was graced by Deputy Minister of Information and Technology, Hon. Emma Theofilus who delivered the keynote address.

Theofilus commended RND Holdings for not turning their back on the homeless and assisting the community in this great time of need, while she said that the government encourages well-wishers to constantly lend a helping hand where possible.

“Children’s issues are close to my heart therefore I encourage companies such as RND Holdings who want to contribute and meet government halfway during these trying times to do so,” added Theofilus.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Okuryangava Children’s Home matron, Dr. Twahafifiwa Nambuwa extended her gratitude to David and his team for the great support they have shown over the years.

The children from the home, Ngushiwa Shatimola and Petrina Immanuel gave their vote of thanks to RND Holdings: “You have not only helped put a roof over our heads but you have placed hope into our hearts as well, thank you for being the foundation of our love and hope.”

Nambuwa meanwhile said that the new kitchen and ablution facilities will help better the children’s living conditions as they tried to do it on their own but could not due to lack of financial support.

RND Holdings has since made a call to other companies as well as individuals to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate and vulnerable, to assist communities in any way possible as each little gesture makes a difference.