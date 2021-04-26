One Economy Foundation appoints youthful duo to Board of Directors

The One Economy Foundation ‘ONE’ has appointed Beatha Iileka and Macveren Kapukare to their Board.

The Foundation stated that the new directors were selected because of their intimate experience and knowledge in local and international youth development issues.

Beatha is a 21 year old Bachelor of Accounting student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and she is an Ambassador of the #BeFree Movement and Orange Babies Namibia.

While Macveren is a Software Engineer, employed as an Office, CS and CSI Lecturer at the Physically Active Youth (PAY) and is also interning at Green Enterprise Solution.

“As part of a more intensive youth focus, the new Directors will ensure that the voices experiences and perspectives of young people are amplified and prioritised by ONE,” they added.

Sem Uutoni, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation said a key priority for them is to ensure that the board reflects the values of ONE. “The Board comprises of people from both, first and second economy which includes a Development Finance Expert, Car Guard, Chartered Accountant, former Police Officer, Lawyer, Micro-enterpreneur and Social Worker, therefore, this diverse board ensures that the interests and needs of our beneficiaries drive the strategic outcomes of all the programmes and activities,” he added.

He further stated that in order to embed and affirm their values for intergenerational dialogue and youth representation, it is prudent that the Board reflects the Namibian youth demographic. “Our new Directors have a wealth of experience in youth and community development in various settings and I am excited for their immense value they will bring to the Foundation and the Board,” he emphasised.

The appointment of the director’s come three weeks after the Foundation held a ground breaking ceremony for its youth friendly centre.