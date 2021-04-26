Select Page

Tourism industry workers urged to get vaccinated

Posted by | Apr 30, 2021 |

Tourism industry workers urged to get vaccinated

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, as the custodian of tourism called on all tourism industry workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

People working in the tourism sector are frontline workers and are at high risk of exposure to the virus through their continued engagement with a wide range of clients from all over the world, the Ministry of Environment, Executive Director, Teofilus Nghitila said.

“The COVID-19 virus has already caused the loss of 638 lives in Namibia and over 3 million lives globally. Economies of all countries and the tourism sector have been hardest hit, due mainly to the restrictions imposed on travel,” he said, adding that although the vaccination is voluntary, all tourism workers are still urged to play their part and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Nghitila said there is a need to assure the country’s source markets that Namibia is a tourist destination that has put in place safety measures against the pandemic.

“Safety is now of paramount importance to travelers and tourists,” he said while urging all tourism employers to ensure that their workers are vaccinated.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Lesbian and Gay tourism joins WTM Africa

Lesbian and Gay tourism joins WTM Africa

23 January 2015

HAN Congress draws near

HAN Congress draws near

20 November 2015

NWR encouraged to become profitable

NWR encouraged to become profitable

30 April 2015

Wildlife Resorts attacks messenger for alerting public about conditions at Fort Namutoni

Wildlife Resorts attacks messenger for alerting public about conditions at Fort Namutoni

21 January 2021