Old Mutual contributes N$1 million for the procurement of vaccines

Old Mutual has contributed N$1 million for the procurement of vaccines through the Vaccines for Hope coalition, an alliance of more than 50 private sector partners and individuals who are coordinating support for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

The company in a statement on Thursday said, they are working closely with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and other private sector partners to promote and help facilitate a smooth and effective roll-out of vaccines.

“As a responsible business that has been in operations in Namibia for the past 101 years, we are determined to do all we can to help protect our customers, employees, communities and continent from the virus,” said the Manager: Communications & Social Responsibility, Mauriza Fredericks.

According to Fredericks Old Mutual has also launched a public awareness campaign, themed #Ons is saam which means ‘we are in it together’.

“Through this campaign we want to create awareness and inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage Covid-19 and its effects. While we respect individuals’ freedom of choice, we encourage everyone who can, to get vaccinated. The fact is we’re in it together and we all have an important role to play in helping to reduce the severity and scale of the pandemic,” she added.

Last year, on 28 March 2020, Old Mutual pledged N$5 million for the nation-wide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic focusing on specific areas.

“We encourage every citizen to continue wearing a mask, maintain social distance and ensure proper hand hygiene. Choose to vaccinate. Protect tomorrow. #VaccinesForHope #OnsIsSaam,” she concluded.