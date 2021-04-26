Select Page

MTC CEO receives executive of the year accolade

The Executive Magazine on Wednesday awarded Dr. Licky Richard Erastus, the CEO of Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), with a trophy and a Certificate of Excellence for being voted Namibia’s Executive of The Year: 2020 by the magazine’s readers.

In a presentation ceremony held at MTC’s headquarters in Windhoek, Erastus was awarded the accolade for, among other qualities, championing the tenets of leadership, resilience and innovation during a year of great adversity.

Presenting the inaugural award, The Executive Magazine’s Editor, Penda Jonas Hashoongo, congratulated Erastus for being recognized as the country’s top executive, edging out over 50 executives that formed part of the online voting exercise held last year, which saw 7 643 votes cast, of which 1 758 (23%) were in Erastus’ favour.

“On behalf of The Executive Magazine and its readers, we wish to extend our unreserved congratulations to you for being recognized as the hallmark of corporate governance excellence in the country. We wish you every success going forward and hope that you will continue to be an emissary of exemplary leadership,” Hashoongo said.

Receiving the award, Erastus said he was honoured to have been recognized as the top executive of 2020.

“I am truly honoured. I could not have achieved this without our (MTC) ambassadors,” he said.

Other executives to be presented with Certificates of Excellence are the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund’s CEO, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku; Namib Desert Diamonds CEO, Kennedy Hamutenya; Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director (MD), Baronice Hans; Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) CEO, Sakaria Nghikembua; National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) MD, Immanuel Mulunga and Engen Namibia MD, Christian Li.

The Executive Magazine’s Editor, Penda Jonas Hashoongo and Dr. Licky Richard Erastus at the presentation ceremony.

 

