Namibia’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review

Namibia’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on 3 May, in a meeting that will be webcast live, a statement released Wednesday said.

The Namibian delegation will be led by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Yvonne Dausab,.

Namibia is one of the 14 states to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 3 to 14 May.

According to the UN agency, the documents on which the reviews are based are national report – information provided by the State under review; information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities and lastly information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations, and civil society groups.

The UPR is a unique process that involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States.

Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member States have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. Namibia’s first and second UPR reviews took place in January 2011 and January 2016, respectively.