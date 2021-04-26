Meatco explores new markets in West & Central Africa for NCA livestock farmers

Namibia is exploring new markets in West and Central Africa in a quest to secure competitive and sustainable markets for the Northern Communal Area’s (NCA) livestock farmers.

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) and Meatco facilitated by the Ministry of International Relations and Corporation (MIRCO) is visiting those regions to engage with business communities on the prospects of exporting beef to that part of Africa.

Agriculture’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (excluding fishing) over the last five years has been just over 4%. Livestock farming contributes approximately two-thirds of agricultural production, with crop farming and forestry making up the remaining third of production.

Under manufacturing, Meat processing accounts for another 0.2-0.4% to the GDP.

Over 70% of the Namibian population depends on agriculture for a livelihood. Farmers’ livelihood, especially livestock producers, has been badly affected since the closure of NCA Abattoirs.

This week, the Namibian delegation is in Congo Brazzaville, where together with the Namibian Ambassador to Congo Brazzaville, Sipapela Cletius Sipapela, it is engaging the Brazzaville Chamber of Commerce.

These engagements are made possible through the African Continental Free Trade Area

(AfCFTA) agreement signed earlier this year, which enables African states to trade and grow

their economies.

According to Meatco’s CEO, Mwilima Mushokabanji, AfCFTA has come at the right time when our borders need to work together and capitalise on trade negotiations.

The growth at home strategy should work for Namibia while high priority should be placed on unleashing the potential of the AfCFTA and more so that the Harambee Prosperity Plan

(HPP) II, especially pillar two of the Plan, Economic Advancement that is focusing on the enhancement of the productivity of priority economic sectors such as primary agricultural

production.

The delegation has already visited Ghana, which offers an opportunity for the NCA meat products.

These countries are advanced economies and with their relatively high population, their markets are vast and lucrative for NCA beef.

Further consultations between the authorities of these countries and Namibia’s Department of Veterinary Services will continue to agree on the conditions for certification to facilitate

smooth trade between the two countries.