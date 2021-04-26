Select Page

SADC Employment and Labour Ministers to meet virtually to review implementation of COVID-19 measures

Posted by | Apr 29, 2021 | ,

The SADC Ministers of Employment and Labour and Social Partners will have a virtual meeting on 30 April from 09:00 to 13:00, hosted by Mozambique.

The main objectives of the meeting will be to review implementation of COVID-19 measures by Member States so as to stabilise the economy and labour markets and to ensure safe and healthy working conditions.

The meeting also aims to strength global and regional solidarity, to consider the draft SADC Employment and Labour Policy Framework and to deliberate on and give guidance on the roadmap on the development of the new Protocol and Employment and Labour.

Hon. Margarida Adamugy Talapa, Minster of Labour and Social Security of Mozambique will preside over the meeting in her capacity as the Chairperson of the meeting of SADC Ministers of Employment and Labour and Social Partners and will be supported by the Acting Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr Thembinkosi Mhlongo.

 

