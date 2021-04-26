The recruitment of a CEO remains a primary focus to City of Windhoek says Mayor

The Municipal Council of Windhoek is in the process of filling the position of CEO by the end of September, his Worship Dr. Job Amupanda, Mayor of the City of Windhoek said this week.

Amupanda said the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) remains a primary focus to them. This is aimed at capacitating the organisation to achieve its ambitious objectives of the new Council.

“The appointment of a CEO is an intricate process aligned to the provisions of the Local Authority Act as well as applicable regulations which dictate the process and methodology to be followed. The ideal candidate should be both suitably qualified and experienced, that said and equality important, the incumbent CEO should possess and embrace an innovative and progressive ethos required to execute and opertionalise Council’s strategic intent,” he emphasised.

In addition to the CEO vacancy, Amupanda said Council is also in search of a Strategic Executive to head the Economic Development and Community Services Department.

“The said department plays a critical role in the delivery of services related to social and soci-economic development, and Windhoek faces significant challenges in terms of economic development, youth unemployment and investment and promotion,” added Amupanda.

Furthermore he said they also intend to complement the traditional recruitment and selection methods, with a component that requires short-listed applicants to participate in public presentations to communicate their vision and capabilities for the Municipal Council of Windhoek, by way of fostering a transparent and interactive recruitment process.

“Individuals who meet the requirements and who demonstrate the necessary fortitude and dynamism are encouraged to submit their applications in response to an advertisement which shall appear in local print media and Council’s website and social media platforms as of 30 April,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, he assured the residents that they remain committed to delivering their mandate for which they were elected for. “Windhoek faces many challenges of which land delivery, financial sustainability effectiveness, provision of and access to affordable basic services are but a few,” he said.