UNAM Foundation appoints new director

The University of Namibia Foundation has appointed Bernadette Bock as their new Director, taking over from Lorna Mbwale, who has retired after 11 years as Director.

The Foundation said Bock comes from the private sector and brings a wealth of experience to the institution.

“Her experience is rooted in strategic planning, resource mobilization, organizational management, project design and Small and Medium Enterprise development,” the university added.

Bock expressed her excitement to join the team and intends to optimize the foundation to its full capacity.

“Change can be perceived as a difficult journey, but I always like to look at new beginnings as an opportunity to optimize the value of the institution and in this case, the value that the foundation can bring to the university as its client,” she emphasized.

Since her appointment Book has hit the ground running with plans to change the perspective that people have of philanthropic enterprises.

“The foundation does not just exist to receive funds but to aid in the development of economies. This change in perspective is crucial because it looks at aid as an investment opportunity,” she added.

She further mentioned that her goal is to ensure people understand that investing in education and research may not have immediate and tangible goals, but long-lasting impact.

“UNAM has been doing a great deal already, though, I would like to work hand in hand with the university and create investment opportunities for benefactors, staff and students, because every cent counts and is appreciated,” she added.

This year the foundation intends to employ a more inclusive approach to fundraising which will give everyone an opportunity to invest in the power of education and research.

The foundation is the entry port for all gifts, donations, sponsorships and other support to the university and it is also mandated to secure and administrate private resources.