DHPS/BAS annual basketball camps continue to nurture future ‘ballers’

The DHPS/BAS camp which was held over three days; from Saturday, 24 to 26 April managed to attract 90 participants including coaches and players, proving the popularity of the camps, the organisers announced this week.

Participants were offered beginner, intermediate and advanced skills training based on their capabilities. This years’ camp had the largest female turnout with almost 50% of the players being girls, which showed the growth in popularity of the sport amongst players.

According to the camp organisers this years’ camp showed potential to attract a larger crowd, it was just unfortunate that the pandemic hit, which caused a restriction in the number of crowds allowed to gather.

Malakia Matias, BAS Coordinator said: “The pandemic did not make it easy, but it also did not make it impossible to host the camp successfully. The turn out also let us know that there is a hunger to stay active within the children, and it’s one we aim to feed best we can”.

Trophies were given to the participants that showed outstanding performance over the three days. There were five trophies given out as follows; Most Improved; Zoe Maasdorp, MVP Female; Uemumuna Mieze, MVP Male; Roland Dishena, Best Shooter; Freviano Kambara and our new award, Leadership; Patrick Taziwa.

Special awards for frequency in attendance were also handed out, and these participants each received brand new Molten basketballs. These were Candice Hamburee, Mika-Ya Nangolo, and Ashley Linda. Oliver Geider who was the Best-Mini shooter also received a nbrand new Molten ball to take home. Otherwise, all the participants received a participation certificate at the end of the camp.

This years’ camp was made possible with the support of the German Ambassador to Namibia and his wife, Mr. Herbert Beck and his wife, DHPS school and principal, Ms. Kristin Eiccholz, OTB Sport and our Paramedic team from the Atlantic Training Institution; Roide Haingura and Helena Karenga.

Players attending the camp showed the most variety this year with players coming from 14 schools namely; Sunshine Private School, St. Georges, Delta, Amazing Kids, Jan Mohr, Khomas High, Ella du Plesis, Herman Gemeiner, Dawid Bezuidenhout, Christ Love Private, Cambrilearn, Motacs College, Windhoek High and of course, DHPS being in attendance.

The collaboration between the two schools has been fruitful and the coaches in attendance can attest to it. Ella Andima said had this to say: “As a first-time coach at the camp, I was able to not only teach the players but also be a part of the sessions. There are players that have improved from the first to the last day so I’m sure I speak for all the coaches when I say that we are very impressed and proud of this years’ group of participants.

Running since 2017, the improvement in skill of the returning players, is proof that the camp, and the coaches at the different schools are bearing fruit for basketball in the country. Which is understandably why we had traction for many first-time players this year.