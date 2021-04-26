DoBox teams up with local award winning artist RÖMI for exclusive show

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Entrepreneurship Hub Dololo/DoBox team has joined forces with an award winning local HipHop artist, real name Stefanie Garises aka “RÖMI” to host an exclusive audience on Thursday evening.

The event, dubbed ‘DoMusic’, a fusion of music and tech, of talented performers with the vibrant business community of Windhoek, will take place on 29 April and starts at 18h30 at DoBox in the Robert Mugabe Avenue, with ticket prices going for a fee of N$70.

“Our vision is to create a community of people from across different disciplines that share an ambitious, but simple common goal: A better Namibia,” said Chantal Claassen, Co-founder of Dololo, adding that her team want to provide a platform for innovative people with “high aspirations to meet, be inspired and share ideas – on the creative side as much as on the business side.”

“When the DoBox team approached me and asked whether I wanted to perform and do an unplugged concert in such an unusual setting, I immediately said YES! I’ve always loved when things that are not necessarily thought to belong together, merge: It brings out innovation; creates magic! And I strongly believe, especially in these days, Windhoek needs a lot more of that,” explained RÖMI.

RÖMI raps and sings about her personal experiences and scenarios with which she relates. She raps in two languages namely English and her mother tongue, KhoeKhoeGowab, also known as Damara Nama.

The award winning HipHop artist expressed that her key message is to spread positivity and optimism.

“No matter the situation, one should always focus on the bright side.”

The 24 year-old artist, who is also a Software Development Honours student at NUST, will be pre-releasing singles from her new album ‘Dat Energy’, with an official release date soon to be communicated.