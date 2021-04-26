EU in Namibia launches Europe Day – celebrations slated for 7 May

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia launched Europe Day 2021, under the theme, ‘Stronger together’ on 23 April.

This year the Europe Day official reception will be hosted on 7 May at at the EU residence celebrating the strong relationship between Namibia and the EU.

H.E Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia believe that the theme bodes well will the relation that Namibia and the EU share, work together and support one another to achieve a common goal.

“This is even more evident during Covid-19 times, as nations are working together to find a lasting solution to combat this pandemic,” she added.

The annual Europe day commemorates the Schuman Declaration of 9 May 1950 with the aim to facilitate peace, collaboration and unity among EU member states and to work towards a better future.

In the lead up to the Europe Day the EU will be engage in various events co-hosted in partnership with their stakeholder, therefore the members of the public are invited to join them at the Youth Opportunity Forum under the theme: ‘Youth Resilience, Innovation and Networking in Covid-19 times’.

This event will take place on 28 April from 10:00 to 12:00 at NUST Auditorium and includes projects and innovations presented by the youth to show how they stayed afloat, learning about youth opportunities as well as an exhibition.

The EU will also join the Namibian community and the rest of the world in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day, therefore they are co-hosting the Youth Newsroom taking place from 29 April to 3 May at NUST in collaboration with UNESCO.

The EU Ambassador will deliver closing remarks and hand over certificates on 3 May from 08:00 to 09:30 at Safari Hotel and the public can also join the Ambassador for a live chat, scheduled to take place on 10 May from 10:00 to 11:00, which will be an opportunity for the nation to engage the EU Ambassador.

The Delegation of the EU in Namibia are looking forward to hosting and engaging you, the Namibian community and they remain committed to support the Namibian nation towards #sharedprospertiy #StrongerTogether #Team Europe.