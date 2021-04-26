Special Representative to SADC, Wang Xuefeng, reiterates China’s commitment to supporting the SADC development agenda

The new Ambassador of Botswana and Special Representative to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Wang Xuefeng has reiterated China’s commitment to supporting the SADC region in pursuit of regional peace, security and development agenda.

Wang made the commitment on 16th April, when he presented his Letters of Credence to the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax at the SADC Secretariat.

Wang pledged to build on a long standing bonds of friendship and cooperation between SADC and China, built on the spirit of solidarity. The Ambassador highlighted that the essence of the China-Africa Cooperation was captured in the keynote address by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit which centered on China and Africa working together for common development and a shared future.

Dr Tax congratulated Wang on his appointment as Ambassador of China to Botswana and Representative to SADC, and expressed optimism that under his leadership, SADC and China will continue to forge a mutually beneficial friendship and development cooperation.

Dr Tax expressed gratitude for the development support that China continues to render to the SADC Secretariat and, bilaterally, to Member States. On this point, the SADC Executive Secretary commended China for the swift support in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the SADC region through the provision of medical supplies and the deployment of Chinese medical experts to African countries.

In charting the future of the development cooperation between SADC and China, the two parties agreed to operationalise the SADC-China framework of cooperation. On the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Tax and Wang underscored the urgent need to strengthen joint response to the pandemic, including ensuring availability of COVID-19 vaccines among the SADC citizens and support towards sustainable economic recovery.

Wang took over fromDr Zhao Zanbo whose tour of duty came to an end earlier this year. Before taking up the position as Ambassador to Botswana and Representative to SADC. Wang served in different diplomatic missions which include, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in India; Consul General of China to Kolkata; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Independent State of Samoa; and Special Envoy for China-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue.

During the presentation of the letters of credence, SADC Executive Secretary was accompanied by the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary- Regional Integration, Dr Thembinkosi Mhlongo and other officials from the SADC Secretariat, while the Chinese Ambassador was accompanied by Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, Wang Bangfu.