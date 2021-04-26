Windhoek Central Hospital paediatric ward receives renovation funds from breweries

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated N$75,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) which will go to the renovations project of the 8th Floor Children’s Paediatric Oncology Ward, at Windhoek Central Hospital.

The donation will assist with the improvement of the existing infrastructure of Ward 8 at Windhoek Central Hospital to ensure childhood cancer patients have a warm, safe and supportive medical environment.

“On behalf of NBL, I can only call it an honour to maintain our partnership with CAN and contribute to the vital work they do for those affected by cancer. This donation is specially dedicated to the ward’s young cancer fighters and goes towards creating the conditions that will enhance the quality care they receive. This contribution reflects our O&L Group Purpose “Creating a future, enhancing life” and Vision “to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams” as these renovations will ensure that the ward’s patients receive treatment in a therapeutic environment,” said Marco Wenk, NBL Managing Director.

CEO of CAN, Rolf Hansen, shared his appreciation by saying: “We often only think of the disease and the treatment and forget that the environment where the treatment is provided should also be of such a nature that both mind and spirit can work with the body and medication. That is why a comforting, clean and healthy environment is so important. Through this partnership with NBL, we can create a safe space for the children fighting this terrible disease, making it a little more bearable for them.”