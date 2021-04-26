Select Page

Domestic rugby teams receive sponsorship for the next 3-years from FNB

Posted by | Apr 27, 2021 |

Domestic rugby teams receive sponsorship for the next 3-years from FNB

The First National Bank (FNB) this week announced a N$3 million commitment for the next three years towards local rugby clubs.

“This sponsorship comes at a time when the sport resumed with the league getting the all-clear by the Namibia Rugby Union following the COVID-19 pandemic. FNB remains committed to the sport and sports development, as we wish to see Namibia globally competitive on all fronts,” said Erwin Tjipuka, CEO Of FNB Namibia.

Initially, FNB had sponsored clubs that include: the Rehoboth Rugby Club, Reho Falcons Rugby Club, Kudu Rugby Club, and the Grootfontein Rugby Club.

In addition to these first four, Tjipuka in a statement on Monday said that the bank will further sponsor three more clubs that include; Unam Rugby Club, Wanderers Rugby Club, and Khomasdal Outfit Western Suburbs Rugby which will also receive the same sponsorship.

“This brings the bank’s commitment towards league rugby clubs to more than 2 million Namibian dollars per season for the seven rugby clubs participating in the Namibia Rugby Premier League,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Rugby Premier League action resumed three weeks ago following a lay-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(f.l.t.r) Raymond Brendell (Rehoboth Rugby Club), Arlene Mouton (Reho Falcons Rugby Club), Erwin Tjipuka (FNB CEO), Luke Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club), Remo von Finckenstein (Grootfontein Rugby Club), Alexander Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club)

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Top Score 7-a-side Soccer League finals this weekend

Top Score 7-a-side Soccer League finals this weekend

24 February 2012

New records at archery championships

New records at archery championships

5 July 2013

National Fistball league to resume this weekend

National Fistball league to resume this weekend

7 June 2013

Rotary Club changing lives

Rotary Club changing lives

4 October 2013