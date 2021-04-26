362 youth from every constituency enrol for national youth service

The National Youth Service (NYS) inaugurated their 12th intake on 23 April, marking the commencement of the 2021 academic year at their Rietfontein Training Centre in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The NYS in a statement said that they run a three phase programme for the youth to fulfil their mandate, starting with civic training where the aim is to instil discipline and inculcate a sense of patriotism and develop characters such as ethical conduct and integrity among the youth.

Furthermore, they said the second phase is voluntary service which give young people an opportunity to participate in projects of national importance on a voluntary basis and the third phase is skills training which offers NQA accredited vocational training programmes in a variety of trades.

“As per our custom we recruit youth from each of the 121 constituencies of Namibia at no cost to recruits and trainees and thus provides an opportunity for youth from previously disadvantaged and marginalised communities to participate in the programmes,” they added.

The 12th intake consists of 362 youth from every constituency in the country who started their Civic Training on 1 March with the support of the Namibian Defence Force under the Leadership of Major Gabriel Hamutenya Shilyatukeni. “In addition the recruits for Civic Training, there are 172 senior trainees for Level 2 and 3 across the 11 trades who are continuing with their skill development training with support from the Namibia Training Authority and thus bringing the total number of trainees to 534,” the NYS said.

Meanwhile, according to the NYS, the center serves as a meeting point for youth from various social and cultural backgrounds so as to enable the youth to share common experiences and to encourage nations of equality to provide the youth with opportunities for further studies and training so as to enhance their opportunities of employment, provide opportunities for the youth to volunteer in national projects and to encourage patriotisms, a sense of nationhood and commitment to Namibia’s development in young people.