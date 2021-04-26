Mines and Energy Ministry seeks N$54.1 million to generate baseline geoscience data

To enhance knowledge and create awareness of Namibia’s geological system, the Ministry of Mines and Energy initiated a project ‘Creation of Knowledge of Geological Resources’ that would generate baseline geoscience data and information and carry out scientific research.

For the current financial year, the ministry aims to better understand the geological character and mineral potential of the //Karas and Kunene Regions.

Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, presenting his budget statement for the 2021/22 financial year in the National Assembly last week, said this will be achieved by acquiring and interpreting multi-disciplinary geophysical, geochemical and geological data.

“This work is expected to provide the mineral exploration industry with data and knowledge that reduce risk and encourage mineral exploration in the targeted regions,” Alweendo said.

The ministry is requesting N$54.1 million for the project.

For the 2021/22 financial year the Ministry of Mines and Energy is requesting a budget allocation of N$212,441,000. This will fund various projects by the ministry including the ‘Energy Security of Supply’ project, which is focused on securing sufficient and reliable supply of sustainable electricity and to reduce dependence on imports. This particular project will cost N$62.7 million.

“The Ministry will oversee the implementation of three new Solar PV power plants with a production capacity of 45MW. The Ministry also envisages to electrify about 36 rural schools with the N$44 million which is allocated towards the rural electrification program,” Alweendo added.

Other projects which seeks a budget for during the financial year include; policy coordination and support services (N$48.9 million); petroleum security of supply (N$11.2 million); protection of the diamond industry (N$10.9 million) and promotion of investment in exploration (N$24.6 million).