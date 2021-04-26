Namibia commemorates World Immunisation week

Namibia joined the world in commemorating World Immunisation Week from 24 to 30 April, to promote vaccine use in protecting people of all age groups against preventable diseases.

Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services said over the past 200 years vaccines have prevented various childhood illnesses and other diseases such as polio, measles, small pox, tetanus, TB, cervical cancer just to mention a few.

“This year the week is celebrated under the theme ‘Vaccines bring us closer’, which calls for better engagement on immunisation to ensure vaccination importance by virtue of bringing people together and improving health,” said Shangula.

He said that Namibia has demonstrated the true meaning of vaccines bringing us closer by seeing communities from all walks of life coming together and so close to discuss vaccines and immunization at length.

“The Covid-19 pandemic exposed existing health system gaps and also brought communities together, since everyone from all walks of life was infected, affected or impacted, we saw community volunteering, business communities and political, religious and traditional leaders working together at preventing this devastating pandemic,” he added.

“As we celebrate this week, we appreciated the support from our partners, who make the introduction of the District Health Information electronic system for tracking vaccination possible, which became fully functional by the beginning of this week with the nationwide roll-our of the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” he added.

He further stated that Namibia recognises the impact diseases have on country’s economy and people’s livelihoods, hence in Namibia routine immunisations are prioritised. Therefore he stated that despite the Covid-19 pandemic impact the country is keeping a critical eye on essential services, such has immunisation to ensure that they are not interrupted during the pandemic

Shangula encouraged health workers and communication experts from different sectors to keep the momentum in ensuring correct information continue to be shared for the betterment of health of the people considering myths and misinformation that pose threat to Covid-19 response.

“As Namibia rolls out the Covid-19 vaccines the Ministry encourages all citizens to use this period to enhance immunisation activities and come closer in strengthening immunisation,” he concluded.