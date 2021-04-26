Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 26 April 2021

Posted by | Apr 26, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 26 April 2021

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

**The Neckartal water level is for 29 March 2021.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 24 August2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 24 August2012

24 August 2012

Weather 20 March 2015

Weather 20 March 2015

20 March 2015

Weather 22 May 2015

Weather 22 May 2015

22 May 2015

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 10 November. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 15 November 2017

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 10 November. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 15 November 2017

10 November 2017