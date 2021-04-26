CAF says Sam Nujoma Stadium unfit for international fixtures – NFA fined US$6000

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has ruled that the Sam Nujoma Stadium is not fit for international football anymore, the Namibia Football Association’s (NFA) said last week Friday.

Furthermore the NFA has also been fined US$6,000 for lack of technical facilities in the stadium and this should be settled within seven days from 21 April.

Confirming the letter from CAF, NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos stated that the humiliating situation can only get worse if the said stadium or any other is not updated as soon as possible for Namibia to play international games at home.

“CAF got the report from the match officials who inspected the Sam Nujoma Stadium during our AFCON qualifier against Guinea last month and the Disciplinary Committee has fined us accordingly. We have raised these issues since 2019 and they are not addressed yet,” he said.

Cosmos added that the NFA now must cough up the fine and engage the soon-to-be appointed interim coach of the Namibia Brave Warriors on an alternative venue for the World Cup qualifiers that starts in June 2021.

“The Emergency Committee will decide who can lead us during the upcoming matches until such time that our recruitment process for a substantive coach is finalized. So, with the coach, we will decide and identify alternative venues outside the country for the next games,” he said.

In the race to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Namibia is in Group H with Senegal, Togo, and Congo-Brazzaville with only the group winner progressing to the third and final round of the world cup qualifiers.

Namibia is set to host Congo between 5 to 8 June and the visit Togo a week later, 11 to 15 June.