Science University kicks off plans to establish Eenhana campus

Plans are underway to establish a Namibia Science and Technology University (NUST) campus in the town of Eenhana, in order to increase tertiary education facilities in the Ohangwena Region.

Last week, Dr Erold Naomab, the NUST Vice-Chancellor, and his delegation visited the region to assess the facilities that have been availed by the local authorities for the envisaged campus.

The delegation visited various sites which included land that was donated by the Eenhana Town Council, as well as already erected facilities that can be renovated or expanded, in accordance with the demands of the new campus.

“There is sufficient consensus amongst all stakeholders, that we have to respond with urgency because the establishment of a higher education institution in Eenhana, is long overdue,” remarked Dr Naomab.

The campus will provide diverse programmes, including tailor-made industry short courses and executive education, in different disciplines that serve the local communities.

The first phase of the project is expected to be rolled-out in 2021. This will require the provision of office space, a library, lecture rooms and a computer lab. The premises will house the initial staff compliment, whom will be instrumental in transferring and further developing the University’s services to the Ohangwena Region. The focal fields of study will be Technical and Vocational Education and Training; natural; and management sciences, amongst others.

Phase 2, which is set to be rolled-out in 2023, will mainly focus on infrastructure development.

A fundraising campaign for the project, targeting local and international partners, will soon

be launched.

In addition to this planned campus, NUST has a ten Regional Centres across the country, that well-equipped to assist students with distance education.