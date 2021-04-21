Geingob introduces ‘fresh blood’ to National Assembly – Appoints 22-year old Masua

The Presidency announced on Thursday, 23 April the appointment of 22 year old, Patience Masua as a Member of the National Assembly.

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob appointed Masua following the resignation of Rear Admiral (Rtd) Peter Vilho from the National Assembly.

Masua holds a Bachelor of Laws LLB (Honours) from the University of Namibia and served as the Secretary-General of the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO). She has also worked as an Assistant in the Office of the SWAPO Party Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Geingob wished Masua well in the execution of her legislative duties.

In terms of the powers vested in the President Under Article 46 (1)(b) of the Construction of the Republic of Namibia, the President appoints eight persons to the composition of the National Assembly.