FlyAirlink now offering on-the-go booking and flight management access to travellers

Posted by | Apr 23, 2021 |

Independent regional airline, Airlink today launched its new FlyAirlink app, giving travellers a convenient platform to plan, book and manage their flights on their smartphones.

The app is compatible with IOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“This intuitive and easy-to-use new App is designed for ease of convenience and efficiency. We want to make the entire process simple and effortless for our customers to plan their travel, book their flights, check-in and store their digital boarding pass, and monitor the status of their flights or of a flight they may have interest in,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

The FlyAirlink app allows customers to: search and book domestic and regional flights on the go; manage their travel preferences and payment methods from anywhere, check in and download digital boarding passes, monitor flight status and receive real-time flight update notifications and retrieve details from past trips.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

