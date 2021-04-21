Grassroots three-day basketball camp to kick off Saturday

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation, an after-school programme for less-privileged children, in collaboration with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) will host a basketball camp focused on teaching basic, intermediate and advanced basketball skills.

The camp which is the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced will be held over the course of three days, from 24 to 26 April in Windhoek with participation open to the public for children aged 7 to 19, BAS spokesperson Jacobina Uushona said.

According to her all three days will have sessions beginning from 09h00 and go all day until 16h00 and DHPS will be hosting the camp offering its indoor and outdoor facilities for usage.

“Due to restrictions however; we will be very cautious about the number of registrations we take in. A fee of N$750 guarantees participants a camp t-shirt, camp bottle, lunch on all three days and a participation certificate. Special prizes will be handed out to the outstanding performers of the camp; so, players are encouraged to show dedication throughout as this will not go unrewarded,’ she added.

According to Uushona for parents that have more than one child per family taking part in the camp, there is a special discount.

“Due to COVID-19, there was no camp in 2020 and so the last one was held in 2019 where we had 100 participants in attendance. The camp is thus back by popular demand,” said Ramah Mumba, the BAS Director.

Speaking on behalf of the organizing team, Malakia Matias, BAS Coordinator had this to say; “With all the precautions and measures being taken into account, the organizing team still aims to make this camp just as memorable ad fun as the ones held before it and perhaps even better”.

More information on participation fees and discounts and the camp overall, ca be found by visiting DHPS in Ausspannplatz, Church Street or at the Basketball Artists School, located in Katutura Youth Sports Complex, opposite the soccer field. Otherwise they can be found on social media on Facebook @BasketballArtists or Instagram @basketballartistsschool.