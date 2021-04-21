Select Page

Kunene lioness put down to avoid opportunistic predation at settlements

Posted by | Apr 23, 2021 |

By Clifton Movirongo.
The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism(MEFT) revealed on Wednesday that a lioness identified in a circulating video in front of a farmers’ goat kraal on social media was euthanised earlier this week.

This is according to the environment ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, who pointed out that the ministry is aware of the situation and current condition of some individual lions in the Kunene Region and the implications of this on human lion conflicts in the region.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public, farmers and communities in the area that there is constant monitoring of the lion situation in the region”, said Muyunda, adding that they have established a rapid response team to deal with the situation on the ground, and assist with lion conservation and manage possible conflict that can be caused by the lions, more especially in the most affected areas of Deriet and Mbakondja.

The elderly lioness (XPL 120) was put down as a result of it being extremely weak and unable to move, besides, it could not even attempt to attack the goats or people in the Mbakondja vicinity.

 

