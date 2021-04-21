Watch out! Scammers use Namport signage to phish for suppliers’ financial detail

The Namibian Ports Authority warned unsuspecting members of the public to be aware of a scam asking suppliers for quotations on digital stationery with forged names, titles, email signature and domains. These unsolicited mails look as if they have originated from the Namport domain.

The acting Executive Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo said in a statement any person receiving such a false request must please check the validity of the mail. Important is that all official Namport mails will only come from the email domain, @namport.com.na . “Any other variations are considered phishing domains and considered unsafe and unsecure,” he cautioned.

All information pertaining to procurement can be verifies on the Namport website at https://www.namport.com.na/procurement/. Suppliers must be registered and this can be done on https://www.namport.com.na/registration-portal/

Finally, any suspicious activity can be brought to the attention of the authority’s Procurement Management Unit or by calling 064 – 208 2319.

“We would like to urge members of the public to report any possible fraudulent activities involving the Namibian Ports Authority immediately at the above listed number,” Mwenyo advised adding that all procurement is done strictly according to the relevant legal requirements and related guidelines and directives.