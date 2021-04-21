Select Page

Van Vuuren appointed as Namibia, Zimbabwe Country Manager for Airlink

Posted by | Apr 22, 2021 |

Van Vuuren appointed as Namibia, Zimbabwe Country Manager for Airlink

Airlink, the independent Southern African regional airline, has appointed airline industry veteran, Willem Janse van Vuuren, as its new Country Manager for Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Van Vuuren is based at Airlink’s office in Windhoek, Namibia.

“Wimpie, who has gained valuable experience and knowledge in airline commercial, cabin services and out-station operations over a number of years, will be an important asset to our team as we strengthen our presence in the Namibian and Zimbabwe markets,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Van Vuuren was a founding member of the Namibian Police’s Commercial Branch before joining that country’s former national airline, with which he held a number of senior positions in Namibia and in Europe.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

More local languages added to Bank Windhoek ATMs

More local languages added to Bank Windhoek ATMs

24 April 2018

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

13 November 2017

7000 well-heeled tourists expected to flood Walvis Bay in just two days next week

7000 well-heeled tourists expected to flood Walvis Bay in just two days next week

9 January 2019

Central bank urges debit order clients to report unauthorized deductions

Central bank urges debit order clients to report unauthorized deductions

13 December 2017