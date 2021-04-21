Select Page

DHPS learners awarded German Language Diploma certificates by Embassy

Posted by | Apr 21, 2021 |

DHPS learners awarded German Language Diploma certificates by Embassy

The Ambassador Germany to Namibia, Herbert Beck awarded diplomas of the German Language Diploma examinations to learners at the Deutsche Hohere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), this week.

The school said even in the difficult ‘Corona year’, learners who take German as a foreign language at DHPS have demonstrated their special language talents by mastering the German language.

“This was done at a very high level with a lot of diligence and interest, despite all the adverse circumstances in 2020, we are proud of our learners, heartily congratulate all of them and wish them much success in the future,” theysaid.

Ambassador Beck awarded the diplomas with the help of Kristin Eichholz, Principal of DHPS as well as the teachers involved.

Hervert Beck, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of German with learners who successfully passed their German Language Diploma examinations.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Part-time Grade 10 and 12 latecomers get another chance

Part-time Grade 10 and 12 latecomers get another chance

17 May 2013

Training based on progressive improvement and testing

Training based on progressive improvement and testing

14 December 2016

Record sponsor for education

Record sponsor for education

4 March 2016

Caprivi Secondary understands central banking

Caprivi Secondary understands central banking

21 August 2015