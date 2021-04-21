DHPS learners awarded German Language Diploma certificates by Embassy

The Ambassador Germany to Namibia, Herbert Beck awarded diplomas of the German Language Diploma examinations to learners at the Deutsche Hohere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), this week.

The school said even in the difficult ‘Corona year’, learners who take German as a foreign language at DHPS have demonstrated their special language talents by mastering the German language.

“This was done at a very high level with a lot of diligence and interest, despite all the adverse circumstances in 2020, we are proud of our learners, heartily congratulate all of them and wish them much success in the future,” theysaid.

Ambassador Beck awarded the diplomas with the help of Kristin Eichholz, Principal of DHPS as well as the teachers involved.