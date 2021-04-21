Select Page

Wildlife Resorts adds feature that allows Namleisure cardholders to store their account on an App

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has added a new feature that allows clients to scan and store their NWR discount card (Namleisure card) on their NWR phone application, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Additionally, users will be able to view their card benefits and be reminded when their card needs to be renewed.

The phone application, which was launched in 2015 with its previous update, gave clients the ability to check availability of accommodation, make their bookings at any of the NWR establishments and apply for an NWR discount card (Namleisure card).

“After launching our revamped website late last year, which we built from the ground up, we felt that our mobile application required to give more value to our clients equally. Therefore, aside from allowing users to make bookings and view our resorts, we believe this new addition to scan and store your Namleisure card on your phone will ensure that our clients always have their card with them. Additionally, clients will now be able to get a calendar notification when their card is up for renewal,” said Mufaro Nesongano, NWR corporate communications, online media and sponsorship manager.

With the customer-centric philosophy that NWR has adopted, the reimaging of its mobile application is one way it is looking at making it easier to avail its services to clients.

“With our recently launched call centre and now our mobile application, we are geared towards giving our clients the best possible service we can offer. Therefore, our customers should expect more innovations coming from our side – and equally, we are working towards improving on things they have mentioned to us to make them continue supporting us,” said Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

