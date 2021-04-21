Learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary School undergo eye screening to identify ailments

A total of 53 learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary School received eye screening from Tanja Wilckens of Pro Specs and Marlize Hall of African Eyes Optometrist. The learners who received the screening are those whose academic aptitudes are so often affected by ailments that can be cured quickly.

Wilckens and Hall were excited to make a difference after being alerted to the needs of N/a’an ku sê Primary School by Dr Jannes Brandt, ophthalmologist and long term conservation partner of the N/a’an ku sê Foundation.

The optometrists have been performing clinics since 2000 including outreach clinics to San communities in Epukiro in Namibia’s east and they proved invaluable in testing the visual abilities of N/a’an ku sê Primary School’s learners.

“As this is our profession, optometry, we love to see children with good, healthy eye sight and if we can make a difference and identify children in need and with eye healthcare requirements, we would love to provide. This is our passion and we really enjoy being here and we feel privileged to be able to help these children,” said Wilckens.

“Determining any visual impairments experienced by learners and subsequently providing the necessary corrective measures, will no doubt positively impact future academic progress,” they emphasised.

Lorain Kotze, Primary School Teacher at N/a’an ku sê said they are happy for this opportunity because some children do have academic relapses and problems and when their eyes get tested and no problems are identified, then they know they need to look elsewhere. “We will get a report back for each child, and then we can work further,” she added.

The tests included, uncorrected visual acuity, stereo tests, colour vision tests, eye alignment tests and scans of ocular health

The N/a’an ku sê Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to Wilckens and Hall in so generously giving of their time and resources in ensuring that the learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary School see the brightest possible futures.

N/a’an ku sê Primary School, located at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation Wildlife Sanctuary itself provides free education to a vast number of San and local children.

Accommodating Grade 0 to 7, the school proves vital in laying a stable academic foundation for those who would otherwise not be able to benefit from the education they deserve.