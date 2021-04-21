Foot-and-mouth disease movement restrictions lifted

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Tuesday lifted the movement restrictions of cloven-hoofed animals and products that were imposed following the outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the FMD Protection Zone.

The zones comprised of Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Kunene, Oshana and Omusati regions including Tsumkwe constituency in the Otjozondupa region, the Ministry’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Albertina Shilongo said.

“The last positive FMD case was observed in the Protection Zone 20 January and according to the FMD contingency plan, should 90 days lapse without observing any new FMD positive case in the Protection Zone, the outbreak is considered to have been successfully controlled, hence the lifting of all restrictive measures,” she added.

Despite the lifting of the movement restrictions, Shilongo said vaccination of cattle against FMD will continue in order to prevent possible future outbreaks and FMD surveillance will also continue.

FMD was first detected on 28 September 2020, in Kavango East region and subsequently spread to Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Oshana regions affecting nine constituencies.