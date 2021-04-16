Select Page

Public invited to participate in a mouth watering chocolate éclair workshop at the FNCC

Posted by | Apr 20, 2021 |

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) has invited the public to join them for their 2nd workshop of the year, where they will be focusing on chocolate éclairs, on 24 April at 10:00.

The event will be hosted by Chef Augustine from the French Embassy and FNCC French Teacher Suzana. Participants will be taught how to bake some delicious éclairs and also have enough to take home.

The cost of the workshop is N$1000 for couples and N$600 for a single person and interested people can make use of the site, Eventbrite, for registration purpose or pay cash at the FNCC prior to the day of the event.

Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations, therefore the FNCC has asked that interested persons reserve their seat in advance.

The éclair originated during the nineteenth century in France where it was called pain à la Duchesse or petite duchess until 1850. The word is first attested both in English and in the 1860s, with some of the food historians speculating that éclairs were first made by Antonin Careme (1784-1833), the famous French chef.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

