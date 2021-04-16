Public invited to participate in a mouth watering chocolate éclair workshop at the FNCC

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) has invited the public to join them for their 2nd workshop of the year, where they will be focusing on chocolate éclairs, on 24 April at 10:00.

The event will be hosted by Chef Augustine from the French Embassy and FNCC French Teacher Suzana. Participants will be taught how to bake some delicious éclairs and also have enough to take home.

The cost of the workshop is N$1000 for couples and N$600 for a single person and interested people can make use of the site, Eventbrite, for registration purpose or pay cash at the FNCC prior to the day of the event.

Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations, therefore the FNCC has asked that interested persons reserve their seat in advance.

The éclair originated during the nineteenth century in France where it was called pain à la Duchesse or petite duchess until 1850. The word is first attested both in English and in the 1860s, with some of the food historians speculating that éclairs were first made by Antonin Careme (1784-1833), the famous French chef.