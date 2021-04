TECNO mobile launches the new-gen Spark 7P for Gen Z with cutting-edge innovations

Hong Kong- TECNO mobile, a global mobile brand, has freshly launched the innovative Spark 7P smartphone for Gen Z. Packed with the dynamic 16MP AI Triple Camera and new Helio G70 chipset, the Spark 7P delivers the most captivating cinematic experience simulated through its BIGGER and BETTER 6.8-inch edge-to-edge display with an unprecedented Super Night mode.

Enabled through its micro intelligence integrant which grants the rising generation access to an innovative tool, allowing them to streamline many imperative tasks, creating the most rewarding experience yet. The Spark 7P will be welcomed in the global market soon.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, at the launch said, “TECNO is always baring the young generations’ demands in mind to provide them the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs. With popularity in over 60 markets, TECNO showcases its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers who are “young at heart”, and inspires them to never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO SPARK 7 series are the ones what reflect our promise to the Gen-Z the most with the most advanced technologies like the BIGGER and BETTER display to bring them immersive cinema experience at the fingertips, and the ungraded 16MP AI Triple Camera for them to embrace a clearer world.”

The Spark 7P brings comprehensive updates on its exceeding visual performance. Users can enjoy the smooth, snappy, and refreshing experience with a 6.8 inch clear screen at a blazing-fast 90Hz refresh rate. The 6.8 inch edge to edge display is also equipped with ample room to navigate through multiple applications with prompt accessibility to different functions, that too within paramount time. Users also earn the privilege of experiencing the new technology of the 90Hz refresh rate at this accessible price.

Spark 7P’s ingenious 16MP AI Triple Camera is an additional compelling feature that will enable the new breed of innovational youth, to capture every minuet detail of their busy lives through acute technological advances ensuring no occasion goes a miss be that day or night. The newly added AI lens enables users to take striking portraits even in the most dimmest of surroundings. With its shallow depth of field, the super night mode helps capture exclusive moments most effortlessly with exemplified images, enabling the users to always see their world in the brightest of lights. The 16MP AI Triple Camera is also accompanied by Smile Snapshot,powered by the AI Portrait which incorporates facial recognition intelligence allowing the users to capture that perfect smile or a glimpsing moment in an instant. Meanwhile, Video Bokeh, natural Video Beautify and a Slow Motion shooting at 240fps provide the current, technologically savvy generation the chance to channel their inner photographer through these intelligently adapted and enjoyable features.

An all-new 2.0GHz, Octa-core processor and dedicated 820MHz graphics unit, SPARK 7P benchmarks at twice the speed of the previous generation. Animations are smoother, Apps load quicker, and photos are sharper, helping connect with the world around Gen Z faster than ever before.

128/64GB ROM + 4GB RAM memory and 5000mAh battery enable the Spark 7P long-lasting storage and power.It promises fewer lags, fewer prompts about “Storage Almost Full” and more space for snapping as many photographs as you need. The 5000mAh battery holds the exceptional capability of retaining power on your phone for 14 days without any recharging. Gone are the days when the users have to run around the street panicking and trying to find a charging station, because SPARK 7P just never goes off easily.